More mobile vaccination clinic locations available this week as vaccination rate decreases

The rate in which people are getting vaccinated is slowing down, but that's not stopping the Virginia Department of Health from hosting mobile clinics.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Around the nation, health leaders say the rate of COVID-19 vaccinations has slowed down. That is also true in Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, health officials are administering an average of 24,000 doses a day, which matched the low rate of vaccinations in January.

The Virginia Department of Health has released the times and locations of six more mobile vaccination sites across Hampton Roads.

From June 7 through June 10, Virginians will be able to head to the locations in Portsmouth and Newport News to get the free, one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Only a handful of people showed up at a mobile vaccination clinic today at Grove Baptist Church in Portsmouth.

The second location at Churchland Library had about 15 people show up.

“Obviously, I sure wish there were a lot more people than that,” explained John Cooke.

Virginia Department of Health’s John Cooke said leaders are using mobile clinics to increase the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations.

“Every vaccine is a good thing. We are to a point in our campaign where every shot counts, ” he explained.

About 46% of people in Virginia are fully vaccinated, but health officials want to see that number rise!

Cooke said, “Everyone has heard of vaccine hesitancy and one of the solutions to that is to make it as convenient as possible.”

Tracy Lamar-Ray stopped by at one of the two mobile vaccination clinics in Portsmouth for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“I like the one and done feature, so I don't have to come back for two and schedule it, ” explained Lamar-Ray.

She called the process of getting vaccinated against COVID-19, quick and simple.

“I'm a scientist and I believe that we need to take care of the population, this is how we do our part, ” Lamar-Ray said.

Cooke said there are several other mobile vaccination clinics scheduled for June. He hopes more people show up and get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The next mobile clinic is on June 8, at Cradrock Rec Center on Allen Road in Portsmouth. They will be there from 9 a.m. until noon. After that, they will be vaccinating people at Port Norfolk Supermarket, 301 Mt. Vernon Ave., from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

On June 9, you can head to the Portsmouth Visitor Center, 6 Crawford Parkway, from 9 a.m. until noon to get vaccinated.

Finally, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on June 10, you can get your dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Warwick Mobile Home Community, 1 Commercial Place in Newport News.