More than half a million and counting are using Virginia's new 'COVIDWISE Express' technology

The Commonwealth is ramping up its contact tracing efforts.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new iPhone update comes with a new tool to help Virginia's contact tracing efforts during the pandemic.

The Virginia Department of Health unveiled its "COVIDWISE Express" initiative last week, which has since brought on more than 500,000 users and counting in the state.

The app-less initiative is a more basic, simplified version of the state's COVIDWISE app launched in the summer of 2020 that aids in contact tracing using Bluetooth technology.

With the latest IOS update, iPhone users can enable exposure notifications that alert them whether they've been in recent proximity to someone who's tested positive for COVID-19.

“Just codes, no names attached. Your phone twice a day is going out to that positive-server and looking for any devices with a positive result that match your phone," said Jeff Stover with the Virginia Department of Health.

Stover said over the past five days, the state has sent roughly 300 COVID-positive exposure notifications, and the drastic increase in users to the system is helping create a better snapshot of COVID in the state of Virginia.