Thanksgiving shoppers opt for in-store purchases as stores announce COVID-19 safety measures

Most grocery shoppers plan to purchase Thanksgiving items in-person as COVID-19 cases rise, and stores are announcing plans to keep people safe.

NORFOLK, Va. — Despite coronavirus cases on the rise across the country, most shoppers in the U.S. are choosing to shop in grocery stores ahead of Thanksgiving, according to a recent study.

Eighty percent of shoppers surveyed by New York-based NC Solution planned to shop in person, while 19% indicated they would purchase items online for delivery.

Companies, like Walmart and Aldi, are already experiencing the holiday rush and announcing extra precautions to keep customers and employees safe.

Aldi has expanded contactless delivery and pickup options. Aldi is giving all employees two $30 gift cards to cover the cost of a Thanksgiving meal.

Target offered additional hours and training to employees and will boost support for contactless options, like drive-up and order pickup.

Walmart announced the company will limit the number of people who can enter stores at a time. For Black Friday, Walmart plans to stagger in-store sales into three separate savings events both online and in stores, but in-person capacity will be capped at 20 percent, according to a memo released last week detailing the company’s full list of COVID-19 safety measures.

A Kroger representative says stores will continue enhanced cleaning measures, promote social distancing and offer its own contactless options.

“Kroger remains unwavering in its commitment to reducing the spread of the virus and keeping associates and customers safe,” said Allison McGee, Kroger corporate affairs manager.

But Janet Wainwright, a Kroger employee in Yorktown, Va., claims her store is not enforcing safety policies as much as it did earlier in the year.

“The pandemic is back stronger than ever,” she said. “We worry every day because we don’t know who walks through that door.”

Wainwright works as a meat cutter and is concerned for employees during the holiday rush. She shared her concerns during a recorded call with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents 1.3 million employees across the U.S. and Canada, on Monday.

The UFCW wants retail stores across the country to boost safety measures and pay for employees for the holiday season.

“Make no mistake - unless we take immediate action beginning this holiday week, many more essential workers will becomes sick and tragically die,” said Marc Perrone, the union’s president.

The union estimates 48,000 retail workers have been exposed or infected to COVID-19, with over 17,000 of those working in grocery stores. Parrone said 350 retail workers, including 109 grocery store employees, have died.

The UFCW will send letters to all major food retailers and urge them to offer increased protection for employees and customers, including free COVID-19 testing and PPE for employees, enforce mandatory masks and paid sick leave, according to Parrone.

“They were on it,” said Wainright describing actions taken by Kroger earlier in the year to limit the spread of COVID-19 in stores. “They were cleaning the store, sanitizing. We had masks at the front door. We had people cleaning baskets. We have limited how many people were coming into the store and encouraged people to stay 6 feet away. All that went away.”

She claims employees are not designated to clean carts and the mask mandate is not consistently enforced, among other issues. Wainright also claims the company discontinued two-week COVID-19 pay for employees, and says she’s concerned employees will report to work despite exposure or illness because they cannot afford to miss work.

However, McGee said that time off was still offered.

“We want to assure our associates that we support them and their health by continuing to provide COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines that offer paid time off for associates diagnosed with COVID-19, placed under mandatory quarantine by their medical provider because of COVID-19 or practicing self-isolation for symptoms verified by an accredited health care professional. Keeping our associates and customers safe is our number one priority.”

The Kroger representative also says the company still implements policy changes to address the spread of COVID-19, including “enhancing cleaning procedures, mask wearing for associates and customers, tracking and limiting capacity in stores, encouraging physical distancing and installing partitions at registers and counters.”

For shoppers heading to the grocery stores this holiday season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these suggestions:

Stay home if you're sick.

Use online services when available for pickup or curbside delivery.

Wear masks in public settings.

Shop during hours when fewer people will be there.

If possible, use contactless pay.

Only touch products you plan to purchase, if possible.