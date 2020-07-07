More young people getting COVID-19 in Virginia Beach

City officials believe it's because people are not social distancing or wearing face masks while indoors.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Emergency Management Director Erin Sutton provided a COVID-19 update to council members on Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases are increasing in Virginia Beach and city leaders said they believe it's because people are not social distancing and not wearing face masks while indoors.

“We are seeing an increase in restaurants, businesses versus the long-term care facilities that we saw in the beginning of COVID,” Sutton said.

Virginia Beach has had 1,455 reported coronavirus cases since March, which is up 63 cases since Monday. Sutton believes the increase is because Virginia is testing more than 10,000 people a day and people are now out and about with Phase 3.

“It was expected, as the restrictions lifted, we knew that this was going to happen," Sutton explained. "Our level of frustration comes when we look at the overcrowding in some restaurants and businesses.”

Sutton went on to say many people are not following the guidelines and wearing face masks indoors. Right now, Sutton said younger people are contracting the virus at a higher rate.

COVID-19 cases in people ages 20-29 increased by nearly 250% in Virginia Beach since the end of May.

Coronavirus cases among people younger than 20 have increased by 240%.

Sutton said hospitalizations have remained the same because the virus is affecting a healthier population.

“The case of COVID may not be as severe and they may be riding out the infection at home and recovering that way,” Sutton explained.

Sutton said numbers could increase in the next week or two. She said with more people gathering for the July 4th holiday, she expects an increase in cases and possibly more hospitalizations.

Sutton is reminding people to not let their guards down. She continues urging people to continue social distancing and wearing a face mask indoors.