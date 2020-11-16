N. C. State requiring COVID-19 test before return to campus

The decision comes after more than 1,000 cases forced the school to move mostly to remote classes during the fall semester.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Students, faculty and staff at North Carolina State University will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to campus in the spring.

WNCN-TV reports the school announced the new policy Friday. The decision comes after more than 1,000 cases forced the school to move mostly to remote classes during the fall semester.

Those returning to campus will be required to get tested three to five days before the semester starts. Anyone who refuses to comply can face disciplinary action.