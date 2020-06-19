NAACP hosts 'Your Health is Your Wealth' coronavirus drive-thru testing for Juneteenth

Underserved communities were able to get tested at the Emancipation Oak in Hampton where slaves freed in the 1800s to mark the Juneteenth holiday.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Juneteenth "Your Health is Your Wealth" coronavirus drive-thru testing took place Friday morning at the Emancipation Oak's parking lot on the campus of Hampton University.

The NAACP Hampton Chapter organized the event and partnered with several organizations to help the community like Sentara Healthcare, the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank and the Urban League of Hampton Roads.

By teaming up with Sentara, they were able to administer hundreds of COVID-19 tests.

Dr. Rick Jarvis, Director of the NAACP in Hampton, and Ethyln Gibson with Hampton University acknowledged the fact that the coronavirus is vastly affecting the Black community and other communities of color.

“The NAACP, we perpetuate for the community, the African-American community. Right now, it’s important that they know they have an outlet that they can come to get information and help get advice," Dr. Jarvis said.

“We wanna be sure that vulnerable populations, a lot of which are Black and Brown communities have the opportunity for free testing," said Professor Gibson.

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank gave out boxes of veggies and canned goods and the Urban League of Hampton Roads handed out face coverings, hand sanitizer and personal hygiene products, including toilet paper.

There’s was a real significance to having the testing on June 19 at the Emancipation Oak historical landmark.