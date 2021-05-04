Native Americans continue to face COVID-19 challenges

One study says Native Americans are dying at almost twice the rate of white citizens. Nansemond Indian Nation leaders met with Sen. Tim Kaine to discuss the issue.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Coronavirus has proven to be far deadlier for Native Americans than for other groups.

According to one study, American Indians are dying at almost twice the rate of white citizens. On Monday in Suffolk, leaders from the Nansemond Indian Nation discussed that issue with Virginia Senator Tim Kaine.

Chief Earl Bass said about 25 percent of his 400-member tribe have contracted COVID-19.

The Chief also said a few members and spouses have died.

"We need vaccines," Bass said. "We've been working hard with the state health services to try and get vaccines for our members. So, that's our number one priority."

Senator Kaine was successful in helping to get federal recognition for seven Virginia tribes, including the Nansemond, back in 2018.