NAS Oceana Air Show canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The annual air show at Naval Air Station Oceana won't be taking place this year due to COVID-19 health risks.

That's according to Navy officials who released the news Monday. In a tweet, NAS officials said there are currently no plans to reschedule the show, but they're looking at other options "to bring the best of Naval Aviation to fans virtually."

People can learn more about those virtual opportunities

The decision came as organizers of other events around the country that usually draw large crowds announced cancellations. The NAS Oceana Air Show typically attracts 250,000 people every year.

While there are no plans to reschedule, the Navy is currently exploring the best available options to bring the best of Naval Aviation to fans virtually. Until then, please continue to monitor our pages for any updates. We miss you already! (2/2) pic.twitter.com/CrE9bCgViS — Naval Air Station Oceana (@nas_oceana) July 13, 2020

The last time the air show was canceled was in 2013 due to budget shortfalls from sequestration.

“The air show brings aviation fans from all over the world each year,” said Capt. John Hewitt, Commanding Officer, NAS Oceana. “Unfortunately, the risks associated with large gatherings are too considerable to ensure absolute safety for our guests. While we won’t have the traditional show this year, we hope to still provide a unique experience virtually for our fans and our entire Hampton Roads community.”