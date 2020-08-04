NASA Langley employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Officials confirmed that the employee died after testing positive for the coronavirus. The name and age of the individual hasn't been released.

HAMPTON, Va. — Officials at NASA Langley Research Center say of one of their workers died after testing positive for COVID-19.

April Phillips, a NASA Langley spokesperson, confirmed the death on Wednesday. Administrators at the research center released details about the positive case on Monday.

The worker's identity isn't being released, but officials say they have contacted all other employees who may have had direct contact with the individual. Parts of the center are being thoroughly sanitized, as well.

"The NASA family extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of our lost team member," Phillips said.