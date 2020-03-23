x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

coronavirus

Nation's capital trying to keep crowds from cherry blossoms

Public officials are in the bizarre position of publicly pleading for low turnout to this year's blooming of the cherry blossoms in the capital.
The 95th annual Cherry Blossom Festival is in full bloom and runs until April 15th along East and West Potomac Parks 03 April, 2007 in Washington, DC. The festival commemorates Japan's gift of 3,020 trees to the US in 1912 as a symbol of the two countries friendship.

WASHINGTON — As the signature cherry blossom trees go through peak bloom in the nation's capital, officials here are resorting to mass street closures to keep large crowds away. 

Public officials are in the bizarre position of publicly pleading for low turnout and one prominent local chef has launched the #StayHomeCherryBlossomsChallenge to make low visitation numbers into some sort of community goal. 

Police closed down streets, bridges and traffic circles Sunday morning to limit the traditional crowds who pack the area around the Jefferson Memorial and the Tidal Basin. 

The cherry blossoms reached peak bloom on Friday and should stay that way for about 10 days.  

RELATED: We're blooming! Cherry blossoms have reached peak bloom

RELATED: DC recommends canceling and postponing events larger than 250 people