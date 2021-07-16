Navy bases in Hampton Roads back to HPCON Bravo after increased coronavirus cases

HPCON Bravo means workplace capacity at the Naval installations is back down to "less than 50%."

NORFOLK, Va. — All of Hampton Roads' Navy installations were back to HPCON Bravo on Friday after daily reported coronavirus cases have ticked back up.

HPCON Bravo means workplace capacity at the Naval installations is back down to "less than 50%," rather than the "less than 100%" they were observing under HPCON Alpha.

This doesn't change the mask rules for Navy installations. Military personnel who aren't vaccinated still need to wear masks.

The Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs Office said if cases increase even more, the HPCON level could raise again, and that would mandate more restrictions to keep people safe.

"To maintain HPCON Alpha, the daily average of new coronavirus cases must be less than two new cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days," a spokesperson said.