North Carolina reaches vaccine milestone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 70% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

The announcement comes the same day that Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages five to 11. Shots could come in a few weeks if regulators agree.

"COVID-19 vaccines have proven to be our best tool for preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19," NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. said.

“Seventy percent of North Carolinians have sought out reliable information and decided to protect themselves and others with tested, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines," she explained. "If you’re not vaccinated, it’s not too late. Just don’t wait."

Visit MySpot.nc.gov for more COVID-19 information and updates and to find a vaccine location near you.

