NC business owner voices concerns about potential second COVID-19 shutdown as cases spike

Currituck is among several counties under an "orange" alert in North Carolina, meaning the spread of the coronavirus is substantial.

MOYOCK, N.C. — With Currituck and Dare counties under an "orange" alert when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, residents there are voicing concerns about the potential for another shutdown.

Cases are spiking across North Carolina, so business owners have questions.

“Are we going to close again?” Valarie Williams, owner of Essentials Salon, asked.

Williams said another COVID lockdown means another financial hit for her business.

“It is a concern because we were closed for roughly two, two-and-a-half months," Williams said. “What I recommend is that we save. Save your money and just be prepared for a shutdown. You pray that it doesn’t happen -- but if it happens, at least you start saving your money.”

In a bid to combat the rise in cases, Governor Roy Cooper introduced a new COVID-19 alert system the identifies which counties have the highest number of cases and community transmission levels.

He explained this new system will help pinpoint which counties have the most cases so health departments can work to stop the spread.

There are three different alert systems in North Carolina: yellow, orange, and red.

An “orange” alert means the spread of the coronavirus is substantial.

Currituck County Commissioner Owner Etheridge said he understands why the governor is taking action, but mandatory masks are hard to enforce as well as stopping people from throwing large parties.

“We can’t make people do things they don’t want to do, necessarily," he said. "People have got to take personal responsibility. I had an old county commissioner friend who said one time, 'You can’t fix stupid.'”

He also voiced concerns about another lockdown.

“It’s going to be devastating to these people," Etheridge said. "They have their life savings, their homes all tied up in their businesses in a lot of instances. We can’t keep forgiving people for missing payments if the economy’s going to survive. I hope we don’t see a lockdown.”

Williams said her salon works to combat the virus with mandatory masks, temperature checks, and daily disinfecting. But as cases continue to rise, she said another lockdown is something she's thought about before.

“I’m thinking positive so I haven’t really thought a whole lot, [but] It’s in the back of my mind," she said.