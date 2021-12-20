NC officials say you should only travel for Christmas if you've had booster shot

If you're anything less than boosted, North Carolina leaders say you should wear a mask when gathering.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the state COVID-19 task force shared an update on how North Carolina is doing during the pandemic on Wednesday.

Cooper urged four points for North Carolinians ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Get boosted Get tested Get vaccinated if you haven't already Wear a mask when indoors in public

During this time last year, COVID-19 cases were surging, leading to the peak of the pandemic thus far.

Since then, vaccines have mitigated the spread of the virus.

However, state and federal leaders are now warning of the rapidly-spreading omicron variant. The state task force said it is anticipating a surge in cases in the next couple of weeks.

Health officials outlined three ways they are preparing for potential spread.

Protect the most vulnerable people, like those in nursing homes Support hospitals to have enough beds Ensure North Carolinians have access to testing

State health leaders said you should only travel if you've gotten your booster shot. If you haven't, they urge you to wear a mask.

North Carolina's latest COVID-19 metrics

Monday, labs confirmed nearly 2,900 new cases.

They made up 9.3% of recent tests - above the state's target of 5% or lower to know the spread or slowing or contained.

Hospitalizations were at 1,630 statewide, including 86 at Cone Health.

The hospitalization pattern at Cone Health is similar to that of hospitals statewide. Patient totals are holding steady, showing no sharp inclines or declines. However, we're getting a clearer picture of who is getting seriously sick with COVID-19.

Cone Health reports 85% of COVID-19 intakes are unvaccinated. All but one patient in the ICU are unvaccinated.

Doctors emphasize, even with the risk of a breakthrough case, vaccination is the best protection against serious illness and death from this awful virus.