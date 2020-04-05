N.C. judge orders prisons to detail COVID-19 protections

At Neuse Correctional Institution in Goldsboro, more than 460 inmates have tested positive and two have died.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina judge has ordered public officials to turn over detailed information and what steps they are taking to prevent coronavirus outbreaks in state prisons.

The ruling was issued late last week by Superior Court Judge Vinston Rozier in a lawsuit filed by the state conference of the NAACP and other advocacy groups as prison officials grapple with two major outbreaks of the virus.

