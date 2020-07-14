x
N.C. parents, businesses await Cooper's COVID-19 plans

Cooper scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday at 3 p.m. to discuss the state’s coronavirus case response.
Credit: AP
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina teachers and parents as well as gym and bar operators are anxious to know what Gov. Roy Cooper will say about the path ahead with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Cooper scheduled a media briefing for Tuesday to discuss the state’s coronavirus case response. 

He said previously that he would announce this week how the state’s K-12 public schools would operate when classes begin Aug. 17. 

Cooper also must decide what to do with his executive order expiring Friday that extended closings of bars, health clubs and movie theaters shuttered since March. 

State virus death trends have been unfavorable in recent weeks. 

