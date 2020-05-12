State health agencies reported nearly 9,000 new infections in the Carolinas combined.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday saw more COVID-19 records falling in the Carolinas. Both North and South Carolina's daily case reports toppled their previous record highs.

According to state data, North Carolina's new record brings the two-week average daily cases up above 4,000. That means the state is averaging roughly twice the new infections each day that it was during its previous peak viral spread back in July.

North Carolina has reported a growing share of tests yielding a positive result, as well. Daily positive test rates have been in double-digits for the last five days, with the two-week average sitting around 8.6%.

The Tar Heel State also set a new hospitalization record Saturday, with 2,171 patients reported statewide.

NCDHHS Sec. Mandy Cohen released a statement following the data release, calling the development "worrisome."

"In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000," Cohen said. "We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now."

Dr. Cohen went on to ask North Carolinians to do their part to slow the spread of the virus.

"Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often," Cohen said. "We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives."

According to SCDHEC data, one in five COVID-19 tests in South Carolina over the last week has detected an infection. The two-week positive test rate is 16%.

South Carolina's coronavirus patient census was above 1,000 for the third day in a row Saturday. Over the last two weeks, the Palmetto State has been averaging roughly 930 patients in the hospital.

In response to rising metrics, SCDHEC released a statement Friday that said the state's "hospital systems are becoming increasingly burdened."

The agency is asking everyone to follow COVID-safe protocols like masking up when in public, social distancing, limiting contact outside one's household, getting tested for the virus routinely, and adhering to quarantine or isolation guidelines.