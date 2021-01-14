NC State sees COVID-19 cluster in its athletics department

North Carolina State University reported it has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with its athletics department.

The school made the announcement on its website Wednesday. They did not say how many people tested positive.

A “cluster” is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases in close proximity.

The school says those who tested positive are being isolated and quarantined.