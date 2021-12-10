Nearly all staff in state-operated healthcare facilities are fully vaccinated, NCDHHS says

Sixteen individuals were dismissed for non-compliance with the policy’s vaccination deadline of Sept. 30.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Nearly all 10,000 employees at state-operated healthcare facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and compliant with a mandatory vaccination requirement, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The department’s Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities (DSOHF), a state-operated health care system comprised of 14 facilities, moved to mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in July.

COVID-19 vaccines help prevent severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting vaccinated also supports healthcare systems in treating patients who seek care for life-threatening, non-COVID crises in addition to COVID cases.#DontWaitToVaccinate

Sixteen individuals were dismissed for non-compliance with the policy’s vaccination deadline of Sept. 30, NCDHHS reports. About 6% of DSOHF employees received exemptions from the policy with medical, religious, and other reasonable accommodations consistent with the implementation of Equal Employment Opportunity standards under the American with Disabilities Act.



"We could not be prouder of our employees for recognizing the essential role vaccination plays in protecting everyone in our facilities. For the work they do and the challenges they continue to overcome, they are nothing less than heroes," Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody H. Kinsley said. "The small number of employee dismissals is a testament to the fact that vaccine mandates can are an effective tool to stop the spread of COVID-19 and save lives."

At the end of June, DSOHF had voluntary COVID-19 vaccination rates higher than 75% for its 10,000 employees. This was the culmination of a vaccination campaign organized around education, equity, universal access and person-centered outreach, NCDHHS said.

