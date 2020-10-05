A new bill would change several North Carolina laws to help the COVID-19 response

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change the way many people live their lives, a new bill in North Carolina makes changes to several laws or policies to aid in the response.
North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson (D — Mecklenburg County) says a bill passed in the state changed "a few dozen laws" to fit the needs of the state during the pandemic.
"In addition to a lot of obvious relief measures that are needed, there a lot of less-obvious fixes that have become necessary," Jackson said in a release.
Here are some of the changes:
- If your car inspection/registration is due after March 1 and before August 1, you will get an extra five months from the expiration date to take care of it
- Similarly, driver's licenses in NC will be good until 30 days after the date the Governor ends the state of emergency — or 30 days after the date the DMV reopens all of its offices, whichever is earlier.
- No interest on unpaid income tax will accrue until July 15.
- North Carolina will now develop its own strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment and testing supplies for the COVID-19 response
- Dentists are now authorized to conduct COVID diagnostic and antibody tests
- Every school district in the state (excluding year-round schools) must set an opening date of August 17 this year. The closing date must be no later than June 11, 2021.
- NC teachers will get a one-year extension to meet licensure requirements
- High school students will no longer be required to have instruction in CPR in order to graduate
- It used to be against the law to wear a mask on the public street or walkway — a law that's been around since the 1950s, originally intended to curb KKK activity. While it has several exceptions already, none were to ensure the physical health/safety of the wearer or others. Now, you can wear a mask for public health reasons when on a public street or walkway.
- Marriage certificates can now be received over audio-video communication if the register of deeds is able to "positively identify" the applicants — that's in place until August 1, 2020.
- Lottery winners now have extra time to claim their prize.