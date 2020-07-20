New safety precautions coming for Virginia workers as pandemic continues

It can be difficult for people who still have to go to work while waiting on their COVID-19 test results.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — We've reported extensively here on 13News Now about the perils that have come with coronavirus testing, and the wait times that often follow.

Oftentimes, this results in a limbo period, as one awaits test results for an unknown amount of days. This limbo period can be especially difficult to work with while navigating a full work schedule. Some employers will have their staff members work until results come in.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act first tackled the problem, providing paid sick leave to those who met certain requirements, such as medically mandated quarantines.

Now, the Virginia Department of Labor is stepping up with legislation of its own, to protect workers and the ones they serve.

"The Commonwealth's Emergency Temporary Standard will give us an additional tool to keep worker's safe," says C. Ray Davenport, Commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry.