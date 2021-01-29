New VDH text messaging service aims to streamline positive test and exposure notifications

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has rolled out a text messaging service to let you know if you've tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19.
The texts are automatically triggered when VDH receives any positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number. Beginning Thursday, if you've tested positive, you'll be notified by a series of texts.
So how do you know this isn't a scam text?
The messages will come from the phone number 804-336-3915 and are only sent between 8 in the morning and 8 at night.
From there, you can submit your result through COVIDWISE anonymously. COVIDWISE is the state's free exposure notification app.
The service is meant to provide rapid notification and encourage anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to stay home and away from other people.