New VDH text messaging service aims to streamline positive test and exposure notifications

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health has rolled out a text messaging service to let you know if you've tested positive or been exposed to COVID-19.

The texts are automatically triggered when VDH receives any positive COVID-19 lab result registered with a valid mobile phone number. Beginning Thursday, if you've tested positive, you'll be notified by a series of texts.

So how do you know this isn't a scam text?

The messages will come from the phone number 804-336-3915 and are only sent between 8 in the morning and 8 at night.

From there, you can submit your result through COVIDWISE anonymously. COVIDWISE is the state's free exposure notification app.