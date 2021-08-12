No mandate, no problem: Newport News Healthcare workers push for people to get vaccinated

The Southeastern Virginia Healthcare System is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics to anyone with or without insurance.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Healthcare workers in Newport News are not waiting for a statewide COVID-19 vaccine mandate. They're hoping to get more people in their communities vaccinated as soon as possible.

“What are you planning to do today?," said a physician at the Warwick Boulevard Physician's office in Newport News. Patient, Sujais Rios replied, "I am planning to receive my booster shot.”

Sujais Rios works on the frontline as an interpreter at the Warwick Boulevard Physicians office. Some of her co-workers cheered in joy as she received her booster shot on Wednesday.

“I do have a family back home. I have two small children at the home. So I want to make sure I’m protected and not bringing anything back home to them," said Rios.

Rios was just one of 12 people who got a COVID-19 vaccine inside the clinic Wednesday.

But Southeastern Virginia Healthcare System CEO Angela Futrell didn't mind the low turnout.

She said there is still some vaccine hesitancy. She says education is the best way to inform the public on the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccines.

“It’s been proven over and over again the benefit for those who get the vaccine. Some people say you can get the vaccine and still get COVID and that’s true but we hope that the severity of the case won't be as great if you’ve been vaccinated," said Futrell.

The Southeastern Virginia Healthcare System’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are offered to anyone with or without insurance.

“We’re offering it internally and of course to the community if they want to come. So any number is a success. It’s okay. I just want people to keep coming," said Futrell.