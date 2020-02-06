Newport News mayor to hand out masks to first responders, vulnerable residents, community volunteers

Through a nationwide mayors' campaign, Mayor McKinley Price received 4,200 masks to hand out to different community members.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Mayor McKinley Price is making sure frontline workers and many Newport News residents are equipped with the protective gear they need as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Mayor Price will be handing out face masks to first responders, essential personnel, community volunteers, vulnerable residents and younger people at different locations across the city.

This distribution is a part of an initiative called the National Masks for Mayors under the United States Conference of Mayors. Price received 4,200 face masks to give to residents through this campaign.

Price will be visiting different schools, community centers and the Newport News Headquarters all day Tuesday.

Last week, Governor Northam issued a statewide mask order for all Virginians. That means everyone must wear masks inside public places.