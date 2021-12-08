In just one month, COVID-19 cases went from 3 per week to 115 per week at Newport News Shipbuilding

The area's largest private employer reported just three new cases in the first week of July. Last week alone, they reported 115 new cases.

Coronavirus cases have been on the rise at Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS).

The area's largest private employer reported just three new cases in the first week of July. Last week alone, they reported 115 new cases.

NNS publicly shares the percentage of its employees who are fully vaccinated. As of Aug. 25, about 54% of workers there were vaccinated against COVID-19.

The reports of new cases let workers know what shift the sick person was working, what area they were in, and the last time that person was at the shipyard.

"Confidentiality laws prohibit us from disclosing the identities of any individual," the website reads. "Any individual who has tested positive will be quarantined, and anyone believed to be at risk for exposure will be contacted and asked to self-quarantine."

New cases are posted each Monday and Thursday. Cases for the week of Aug. 23 will be available online by noon on Aug. 26.

Here are the latest reported cases: