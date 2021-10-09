To remain employed, employees and contractors at Newport News Shipbuilding must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 10, 2021.
Employees and contractors at Newport News Shipbuilding will need to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8, 2021, to keep their jobs, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced.
HII Executive Vice President and COO Chris Kastner shared the company's requirements Wednesday in a letter sent to the rest of the company. It follows President Joe Biden's executive orders mandating shots for federal government employees and contractors.
Kastner said employees and contractors will have to schedule to have their first shot by Oct. 27 to avoid missing the deadline.
According to Kastner, the company is defining full vaccination as two weeks after the last vaccine dose. Jennifer Boykin, the president of Newport News Shipbuilding, said this means vaccinations have to be complete by Nov. 24.
For those who have already been vaccinated, Boykin said instructions on providing proof will be announced next week.
You can read Kastner's full letter on HII's website.
https://twitter.com/13MikeGooding/status/1443620056659857411
Author's note: The video above is on file from Aug. 10, 2021.