Newport News Shipbuilding sees record increase of COVID-19 cases

Thirty more employees at Newport News Shipbuilding have tested positive for the coronavirus.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding is facing its biggest increase in coronavirus cases to date.

On Tuesday, the shipyard announced 30 more employees had tested positive for the virus. That adds up to 116 cases in the last eight days and it brings the shipyard's total to 326 cases since the pandemic began.

Shipyard President Jennifer Boykin said the company is "aggressively fighting the spread" of COVID-19. She also said with the rise in cases across the Hampton Roads area, the spike at the shipyard is not unexpected.