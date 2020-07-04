No visitors allowed in Virginia prisons over COVID-19 concerns

In an effort to limit the spread, all offenders who are released from state prisons get tested, and all employees assess themselves every day.

RICHMOND, Va. — Prisons in Virginia are not allowing visitors as the Department of Corrections reports more than two dozen COVID-19 cases associated with its facilities.

Nineteen of the cases are inmates, while nine more are staff members. The Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland is the hardest-hit right now, with 16 total cases.

In an effort to limit the spread, all offenders who are released from state prisons get tested, and all employees assess themselves every day.

Meanwhile in neighboring North Carolina, prison workers are undergoing medical screenings to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The evaluations include temperature checks. Anyone who has a fever of more than 100 degrees or shows other COVID-19 symptoms cannot get into the prisons.