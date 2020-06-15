x
Nonprofit Health Center offering free coronavirus tests in Norfolk

Hampton Roads Community Health Center staff will be in Norfolk, testing anyone who wants to know if they have the virus, through the week of June 15.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Test tube with coronavirus, a new virus spreads in 2019 and 2020.

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting Monday morning at 8 a.m., the Hampton Roads Community Health Center was offering free coronavirus testing for anyone who wanted to know if they have the virus.

The nonprofit was offering appointments between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday - provided the nonprofit's supplies last.

All testing was set for the CommuniCare Health Center at 804 Whitaker Lane in Norfolk.

The event offered a walk-up or drive-thru service, and was aimed at helping "bridge the COVID-19 testing accessibility gap throughout the community."

To set up an appointment to be tested, call 757-393-6363 and follow option one.

