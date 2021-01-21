Norfolk to advance to Phase 1b for COVID-19 vaccinations

Starting Jan. 25, people who are eligible to be vaccinated under Phase 1b can get a COVID-19 shot.

NORFOLK, Va. — The city of Norfolk announced they're ready to move to the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Starting Monday, Jan. 25, the city will begin vaccinating people who are eligible under Phase 1b. That includes people ages 65 and older, frontline workers other than healthcare professionals, people in homeless shelters and people ages 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions.

The Norfolk Department of Public Health classifies essential workers other than healthcare specialists as:

Police, Fire, and Hazmat

People working in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps

Childcare/K-12 Teachers/Staff (public and private)

Food and Agriculture (including veterinarians)

Manufacturing

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

Mail carriers (USPS and private)

Officials needed to maintain continuity of government (including judges and public-facing judicial workers)

People who are eligible to be vaccinated under Phases 1a and 1b can preregister for a vaccine online or by calling 664-SHOT (7478) Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to long wait times, eligible individuals are encouraged to sign up online. City officials state that registering for the vaccine doesn't schedule a vaccine appointment. It could take four to eight weeks for someone to reach out to set a time and place to get a vaccine shot.