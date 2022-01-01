Norfolk church adds new COVID-19 guidelines as cases climb

Second Calvary Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Geoffrey Guns says masks are required. The church asks members to get tested if they went out of town for the holidays.

NORFOLK, Va. — (Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage)

It's a new year, but faith leaders are still battling the threat of COVID-19. Like many other churches, Second Calvary Baptist Church started virtual services in March 2020.

"Going back to March of 2021, we reopened...and we instituted a vaccine requirement," said Dr. Geoffrey V. Guns, the pastor of the church.

As the country fights another case spike from the Omicron variant, Dr. Geoffrey doesn't plan on closing church doors again but there are some new rules. Pastor Guns is telling members to get tested if they traveled out of town for the holidays.

"And that you bring a negative test result with you to verify that you are not positive," he said.

If not, he asks that you don't come to the church.

"Do that for yourself and those around you," Guns said.

Masks are also required inside. Church leaders recommend a surgical, KN-95 or N-95, not a cloth mask.

“We have put into place some really stringent, robust protocols to make sure that we can keep our members, our guests and our staff safe,” he said.

The Virginia Department of Health offers these tips for choosing a mask:

Fits snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Completely covers the nose and mouth

Includes two or more layers of fabric

Is secured with ties or ear loops

Has a nose wire

Blocks light when held up to a bright light source

Allows for breathing without restriction

Can be washed and machine dried without damage or change to shape