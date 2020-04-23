Norfolk City Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate at Norfolk City Jail became the first prisoner at the jail to test positive for coronavirus. The inmate's floor is under a 14-day self-quarantine.

NORFOLK, Va. — City officials reported on Thursday that an inmate at the Norfolk City Jail is the first offender at the facility to test positive fro COVID-19.

The inmate is currently in medical isolation and in good condition. The individual is being monitored closely by the Virginia Department of Health and the jail's medical provider.

The inmate was also allowed a free call to notify family members. Last week, Hampton Roads Regional Jail released information about their first inmate testing positive for the virus.

Once the inmate began to show symptoms, the whole floor that the inmate resided in was placed on a 14-day quarantine to help contain the spread of the virus. The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office has also teamed up with Sentara Healthcare to immediately test all inmates on that floor.

All staff who work in that area of the jail will also be tested. Results are expected within 24 to 48 hours.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office has enacted proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Those measures include: