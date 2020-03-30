Norfolk FIT4MOM gives local mothers the option to work out from home

The group has grown to 100 members since the coronavirus outbreak.

NORFOLK, Va. — As people try to get away from the day-to-day stress of the COVID-19 outbreak, some have found even exercising difficult due to gyms and fitness centers closing with the advent of "social distancing."

It has since opened another door in the form of virtual workout classes.

Companies like Planet Fitness and Onelife Fitness Centers around Hampton Roads offer daily online exercises for those stuck at home. There's also Norfolk's FIT4Mom.

Owner and instructor, Caitlin Wright, who's a mother of three herself saw there was a need for new and current mothers.

"Just having a support system and having that strength in motherhood, we've really been able to continue that virtually," she said.

The group has about 100 members, which breaks down between 5 and 15 to each class. Wright says it goes beyond a workout.

"I think now we need each other more. You can see me with my instructors. The whole instructor team with all the moms, because I feel like we've really connected."