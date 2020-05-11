Norfolk holds coronavirus testing events as COVID-19 Virginia cases tick up

At Shiloh Baptist Church in Norfolk, more than 100 people got tested for COVID-19. Cases were on the rise in Virginia.

NORFOLK, Va. — As we head into the holiday season, health officials said they were seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases in Virginia.

At Shiloh Baptist Church in Norfolk Thursday, more than 100 people got tested for COVID-19.

Keia Robinson, a healthcare administrator for the church, said it was an important step to protect the community.

“We need to save lives," she said. "We need to make sure that there are no deaths that can be helped if we know if we have it and if we are doing the proper things to prevent it from spreading.”

The very contagious virus continues to spread in Virginia. Robinson said everyone should get tested for COVID-19, even if they don’t show symptoms.

“It’s a terrible thing, I mean I think we have become very relaxed because we think it’s starting to go away and unfortunately that’s not the case," she explained. "We still need to be very vigilant and being preventive and making sure we know if we have it, making sure we are keeping our hands clean, keeping our masks on and being very active.”

From November 4-5, Virginia added about 1,000 new confirmed cases. Health officials like Nancy Welch, director of Chesapeake Health Department said the uptick in cases is concerning.

“It’s hasn’t been a steep slope, but there has been an uptick opposed to a downward slope," Welch said. "I’ve been seeing that for the past several days."

Welch believes social gatherings without social distancing is causing the increase in cases. She said with Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner, people need to wear masks or stay six feet apart.

“All the studies, time and time again, have shown incredible benefit from those simple mitigation that decrease the amount of cases,” Welch said.

Welch said it was too early to tell if Virginia would see a surge in cases like many other states. To keep that from happening, she encouraged people to follow social distancing guidelines.

The Virginia Department of Health is holding another free COVID testing event on November 12th in Norfolk.