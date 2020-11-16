Norfolk hospital has treated seven children with rare COVID condition

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, also known as MIS-C, is a condition that can cause problems in a child's heart or other vital organs.

A hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, says it has treated seven children with a serious health condition linked to the coronavirus.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the children are being treated at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. The condition they have is known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children or MIS-C.

It affects various parts of the body and may cause problems with a young patient’s heart and other vital organs. Federal officials say that there have been more than 1,100 cases across the country and 20 deaths.