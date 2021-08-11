Health officials call COVID-19 testing at Military Circle Mall a huge success

Every Monday since late August, thousands of people have taken advantage of the free resource at the Norfolk mall.

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials running the Military Circle Mall COVID-19 testing clinic in Norfolk are calling it a huge success.

Some people have said it’s still difficult to find or get an appointment for a COVID-19 test at urgent care facilities, which is why leaders with the Virginia Department of Health started offering free COVID testing at Military Circle Mall.

Jerry Tucker, who is Chesapeake's Public Health Emergency Manager, said they are seeing about 80 to 100 people needing a COVID-19 test every week. Because of that, health leaders brought in a state contractor to handle all of the testings.

"We feel that the public is beginning to see the need for both testing and vaccinations in combination efforts to combat this pandemic," Tucker said. "We are very happy with the increased awareness."

Health department leaders said they plan to keep the testing going until there’s no longer a need.