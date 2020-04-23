Norfolk Naval Shipyard begins enhanced screening procedures

The shipyard has issued multiple face masks to employees they can alternate and clean daily. Temperature checks will also be conducted daily on workers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Naval Shipyard is implementing policies to increase screenings, hygiene and face mask use for all of its workers.

These screening procedures include conducting temperature checks at the shipyard gates, installing handwashing stations around the facility and issuing multiple face masks to employees for daily use.

Shipyard leaders are also encouraging workers to self-screen while at home and to clean and alternate face masks.

For those working on-site, the shipyard will provide longer lunch breaks to allow more time for handwashing and hygiene, increased shift options and installed handwashing stations in key areas inside the industrial area.

For those teleworking, the shipyard procured additional IT equipment and enabled desktop computers to be transported home so employees can more effectively perform their duties.

Individuals on DoD property, installations, and facilities are required to wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of physical distance and onboard submarines.