Norfolk Naval Shipyard worker in New York tests positive for COVID-19

The civilian employee was assigned temporarily to a unit in New York. The worker is in isolation there.

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) said one of its employees who was working in New York tested positive for COVID-19.

The person is a civilian who temporarily was assigned to the Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU) in Ballston Spa.

The shipyard said the employee was in isolation and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It added that an investigation to find out if any other workers came into close contact with the employee would take place. Depending on the results, other precautionary steps may be taken.

As part of a news release, Norfolk Naval Shipyard said:

The safety, health and well-being of all NNSY personnel, including those at NPTU Ballston Spa, is our top priority. NNSY leadership at NPTU Ballston Spa have been actively working to prevent any potential spread of COVID-19 through social distancing and cancellation of meetings and events. All personnel have been strongly encouraged to follow CDC preventative recommendations to ensure a healthy working environment.