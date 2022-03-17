Norfolk School Board scales back mask restrictions for staff

The school board voted to make masks optional for school staff, parents, and other visitors entering school buildings.

Last month, the school board voted to make masks optional to follow the governor's new law concerning students. During Wednesday night's school board meeting, the board voted to make masks optional for school staff, parents, and other visitors entering school buildings.

But this wasn't an easy vote for all board members. Some board members argued COVID-19 cases are still present within the community and we're still in a pandemic.

One board member said last night vaccinations are still low among the school-age population.

Others say it's time to move on.

"The horse is out of the barn," said school board member and pediatric physician Dr. Noelle Gabriel. "People are ready to make decisions on the actions that they have taken whether or not they feel that they have been responsible that is whether or not they've been vaccinated, whether they feel they're high risk."