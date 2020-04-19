Norfolk restaurant providing free meals to healthcare workers

Alkaline is feeding doctors and nurses across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads healthcare providers will not be going hungry. Kevin Ordonez, the owner of Alkaline in Norfolk has set a goal of feeding 1,500 healthcare workers on the frontlines of COVID-19.

“It was just time to start fighting back," said Ordonez.

When the virus began spreading, Ordonez closed his restaurants in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Now, he has reopened Alkaline and begun serving curbside meals. It's part of the Feed 1,500 program.

"To feed hospital workers, first responders locals in our area, people who are kind of putting themselves on the frontlines and putting themselves in direct danger to help all of us," said Ordonez.

Alkaline's staff has already served hundreds of doctors and nurses.

"So far we’ve donated about 450 meals to date and we’re scheduled out for the next two weeks or so," said Ordonez.

Ordonez wants to raise $10,000 to continue paying his staff and providing meals for hospital workers.

"It’s also a way to energize the community to give them a little optimism to show them that there’s people still fighting for their neighbors," said Ordonez.