x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

North Carolina's $100 reward offer ignites vaccine interest

More North Carolinians got the vaccine last week than in any given week since the week of May 24.
Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh
In this June 24, 2021 file photo, Dr. Rasheeda Monroe, medical director at Primary Care Pediatrics at WakeMed, listens as President Joe Biden and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper talk during a visit to a mobile vaccination unit at the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh, N.C. Interest in COVID-19 vaccines has surged in the week since Cooper announced, Tuesday, Aug. 10 his administration would boost the financial incentive from $25 to $100 for unvaccinated residents who come in for their first shot this month.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Interest in COVID-19 vaccines has surged in the week since North Carolina’s governor announced that his administration would boost the financial incentive from $25 to $100 for unvaccinated residents who come in for their first shot this month. 

State health officials are hopeful that more people will choose to get vaccinated now that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has decided to heed President Joe Biden’s advice to give out $100 rewards.

Related Articles

Drivers who take people in for their first shot remain eligible for one $25 prepaid credit card. More North Carolinians got the vaccine last week than in any given week since the week of May 24.