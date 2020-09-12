North Carolina bars, restaurants brace for impact of modified stay-at-home order

Starting Friday, businesses required to close at 10 p.m. On-site alcohol sales must end at 9 p.m. until January 8, 2021.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Thomas Reese, owner of Ghost Harbor Brewing Company, breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday even after learning about a new curfew on North Carolina businesses.

“I spent today thinking we were going to get closed down,” said Reese, who co-owns the brewery with his wife in Elizabeth City.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced modifications to stay-at-home orders that will require people to be in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Friday. There will be exceptions, such as travel to and from work.

“The new stay at home order aims to limit gatherings and get people home during the holidays,” Cooper said Tuesday.

Businesses, including bars, restaurants and most retail stores, are required to close by 10 p.m. On-site alcohol sales must end by 9 p.m. The executive order will last at least until Jan. 8, 2021.

“You know there will definitely be an impact,” said Reese.

Reese said local restaurants and bars will lose revenue, especially on the weekends. However, he said he understands the need to curb the spread of COVID-19 in communities.

“We’re still holding our breath that this is it. This is the last of the mandates to slow things down and we can get out of this,” he said.

North Carolina set new single day highs in cases and hospitalizations over the past week - surpassing 6,000 cases twice since Saturday. If trends do not improve, the governor said more restrictions could come, including to indoor dining.

“None of us want that,” said Cooper.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, the secretary of the health department, said they were not seeing the true impact from Thanksgiving gatherings yet.

Kendall Taylor, who runs Elizabeth City Pizza Company with her husband, said she is worried more restrictions will come if and when those cases are added.