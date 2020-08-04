North Carolina coronavirus child care aid coming

The state has announced additional child care subsidies for hospital, police and emergency workers required to work outside their homes.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Day care employees and the families of first responders and other essential workers who need child care access during the COVID-19 crisis are getting financial help from North Carolina state government.

The state has announced additional child care subsidies for hospital, police and emergency workers required to work outside their homes. And workers in these centers will get up to $300 more in their paychecks.

There are now more than 50 virus-related deaths in North Carolina and more than 3,400 positive cases. Close to 400 people testing positive are now hospitalized.