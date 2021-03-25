All adults in NC will be eligible to get COVID vaccine starting April 7

So far, North Carolina health care providers have administered over 4 million vaccines to eligible patients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D., announced Thursday an accelerated timeline for moving to Groups 4 and 5 for vaccine eligibility with the rest of Group 4 eligible on March 31st and all adults eligible beginning April 7th

“I’m grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting the shot when it’s their time and I’m encouraged that North Carolina will be able to open eligibility to all adults well ahead of the President’s May 1 goal,” Cooper said.

Beginning on March 31, additional essential workers and people living in other congregate settings such as student dormitories will be eligible for vaccination. Essential workers include frontline workers who do not have to in-person for work and those in a range of sectors such as construction, energy, financial services, public works and others as categorized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

All North Carolinian adults will be eligible to be vaccinated beginning on April 7.

"We’ve been faster and have gotten more supply than we had anticipated, and that’s fantastic," Cooper said. "NCDHHS and our vaccine team here along with providers across the state deserve a lot of thanks."

For accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

The vaccine is our path to recovery. It's the road to normalcy. The pandemic isn't over. We need to keep up our guard, wear our masks & act responsibly. That'll save lives & spark the economy. We're close to getting where we want to be, let’s stay the course and get there faster. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 25, 2021

Cooper said while we're not there yet, but in the next couple of months, the state will have enough supply for everyone who wants a vaccine to get one.

"When that happens, each of us is going to have to talk with our friends and family who are hesitating about getting vaccinated and convince them to do it," Cooper said.

Cooper stressed that we shouldn't let our guards down despite the vaccination success.

"The vaccine is our path to recovery. It's the road to normalcy. The pandemic isn't over. We need to keep up our guard, wear our masks and act responsibly," Cooper said.

So far, North Carolina health care providers have administered over 4 million vaccines to eligible patients.

“We’re working with our vaccine providers right now to understand what they are seeing coming through their doors and as the governor said, looking at options for potentially even accelerating moving into the next phase of Group 4 and then even 5,” Cohen said.