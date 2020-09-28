COVID-19 Blog: Gov. Cooper announces North Carolina will enter Phase 3 on Friday

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30, 2020

2 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina will move into Phase 3 of reopening on Friday. Watch the full news conference on our YouTube channel.

Gov. Cooper announced that North Carolina will enter Phase 3 on Friday at 5 p.m. Phase 3 will be in effect until Friday, October 23.

Under Phase 3, bars and movie theaters will be able to open at limited capacity.

Large outdoor venues that seat more than 10,000 will be able to open at 7% capacity.

Smaller outdoor venues may operate at 30% capacity, or no more than 100 people, whichever is less.

Movie theaters and conference centers may operate at 30% capacity indoors, or no more than 100 people, whichever is less.

Movie theaters may apply the 30% capacity limit to each screen inside the building.

Bars may open outdoor spaces only at 30% capacity, or no more than 100 people, whichever is less.

Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% capacity.

Masks are still required. Gov. Cooper didn't say how long the mask mandate could be in effect but noted it could be until a vaccine is available.

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said North Carolina's four key metrics (COVID-like syndromic cases, new positive cases, percentage of positive tests, and hospitalizations) remain stable and received "yellow lines" in the latest data report.

COVID-like syndromic cases are slightly increasing.

Since July 30, new cases are level. Cohen wants to see this trend go down in order to give it a "green check."

The percent of positive tests remain around 5%, but this metric went up slightly over the past couple of days. Health officials want North Carolina to be at 5% or lower for a two week period to ease more restrictions.

Hospitalizations remain level, but we need them to go down more to ease more restrictions.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2020

Noon - State health officials release Tuesday's latest updates on coronavirus data

North Carolina's percentage of positive COVID-19 tests remains near 5%, but the state hasn't yet met that percentage for two straight weeks. That's the goal state health leaders want to reach before entering the next reopening phase.

Forsyth County has the lowest percentage of positive COVID-19 tests out of all Triad counties -- 2.8%.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS:

209,137 LAB-CONFIRMED COVID CASES with 204,331 MOLECULAR CASES and 4,806 ANTIGEN TESTS

950 CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED

3,014,780 COMPLETED TESTS

COUNTIES

ALAMANCE – 3,962 CASES, 54 DEATHS

CASWELL – 362 CASES, 5 DEATHS

DAVIDSON – 2,797 CASES, 37 DEATHS

DAVIE – 568 CASES, 6 DEATHS

FORSYTH – 7,067 CASES, 103 DEATHS

GUILFORD – 8,689 CASES, 181 DEATHS

RANDOLPH – 2,863 CASES, 54 DEATHS

ROCKINGHAM – 1,286 CASES, 14 DEATHS

SURRY – 1,334 CASES, 23 DEATHS

WILKES – 1,244 CASES, 34 DEATHS

YADKIN – 746 CASES, 9 DEATHS

10 a.m. -- Dr. Larry Givner with Brenner Children's Hospital will provide insight and discuss recent American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines on when children should receive the flu shot and the importance of it.

FREE DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING EVENTS HAPPENING TUESDAY

5 to 7 p.m. at the health department on 1100 East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

Heavy traffic expected; please make appointment in advance

Call 336-641-7527 to schedule an appointment

4 to 7 p.m. at the Grubb Family YMCA on 609 Trindale Road in Trinity

Star Med Healthcare will perform a nasal swab test

Patients will get results via text within three days

Optional rapid blood antibody testing will be offered for a fee of $50.00

For questions, call the Randolph County COVID-19 hotline at 336-318-6227

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2020

12 p.m. -- Rockingham County Schools is holding a press conference at noon to address three school closures due to COVID-19 cases. Western Rockingham Middle School, Holmes Middle School, and Reidsville Middle School are all closed for the next two weeks. Students will do virtual learning while the buildings are closed.

Rodney Shotwell, RCS Superintendent, said one classroom has been closed in Rockingham Middle School because the COVID-19 exposure was limited to that space. Three other schools have been closed because of more potential exposures between classrooms and hallways.

Shotwell said a staff member at Holmes Middle tested positive for the virus.

Shotwell said he believes opening schools across the county last week was needed for the mental health of both students and teachers.

Shotwell said it's a joint effort between the schools and parents to lower the spread of COVID-19. He said if parents believe their child was exposed to coronavirus, they should contact the school and have their child stay home.

Noon – NCDHHS releases Monday’s latest coronavirus numbers

STATE

208,248 CASES (868 NEW CASES)

203,568 MOLECULAR CASES

4,680 ANTIGEN CASES

2,999,853 COMPLETED TESTS with 5.3% POSITIVE

184,422 PRESUMED RECOVERIES as of MONDAY

897 PEOPLE CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED

Visit NCDHHS’ website for more information on new statistics and data.

9 a.m. -- Guilford County Public Health Department is hosting several free COVID-19 testing events this week, starting Monday.

Testing is Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1100 East Wendover Avenue in Greensboro

Testing is by appointment only. You must call 336-641-7527 ahead of time.

Two Triad schools close due to COVID-19 cases:

Two Rockingham County middle schools will transition back to remote learning on Monday. District officials said Reidsville Middle School and Holmes Middle School are both closed until Oct. 11 due to COVID-19 cases. District officials haven't said if the cases are from students or teachers, but principals for both schools said those who were exposed have been notified. K-8 students in Rockingham County just went back to in-person learning last Monday. The closure only affects Reidsville Middle and Holmes Middle.

The latest on COVID-19 in North Carolina:

New COVID-19 cases in North Carolina dropped Sunday to more than 1,200 cases. This brings the statewide total to more than 207,000 confirmed cases. That number includes at least 176,000 presumed recoveries. North Carolina hospitalization numbers remain stable with at least 917 people in statewide hospitals as of Sunday. The percent positive is staying near the state's goal line of 5%. 5.1% of tests conducted Friday were positive.

