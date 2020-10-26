NC Gov. Roy Cooper signs executive order to prevent evictions as coronavirus numbers spike statewide

For immediate questions, call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is providing daily coronavirus updates with the latest information from emergency leaders, the state's task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and a lot more.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28, 2020

3 p.m. -- Gov. Roy Cooper and the COVID-19 task force will give an update on the virus amid increasing metrics not seen since the July peak.

Key Points

"If you're gathered with anyone who does not live in your home, you are at risk and they are too," Cooper said. He advised the public to wear a mask during family gatherings.

The state has received more than 23,000 HOPE applications in two weeks.

Cooper said he's signed a new executive order to prevent evictions in North Carolina.

Noon -- NCDHHS released the latest COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday. Yesterday, Guilford County Health Department reported new records for new daily cases and hospitalizations. Here's a look at statewide numbers:

STATE

New cases: 2,253 (Highest since Saturday)

Total cases: 266,136 (Including recoveries)

Hospitalizations: 1,193

Percent positive: 6.9% (Down from Tuesday's 7.3%)

Testing turnaround: 2 days (From swab to lab result to NCDHHS reporting)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 27, 2020

Noon - North Carolina sees over 2,000 new cases in one day, a decrease from this past Friday’s record of over 2,700 new cases in a day

Tuesday's latest coronavirus data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS):

STATE

NEW CASES: 2,141

TOTAL CASES: 23,883

PRESUMED RECOVERIES: 231,611

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 1,214

PERCENT POSITIVE: 7.3% FROM OCTOBER 25

8 a.m. - Guilford County Courthouse reopens

The Guilford County courthouse in Greensboro has reopened after a county employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The building closed Oct. 21 to the public for cleaning, sanitizing, and contact tracing.

It reopened today and is back to regular hours of operation.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2020

5 p.m. - NCDHHS releases latest updates on nursing home outbreaks in the state

North Carolina sees nine new outbreaks

Heartland Living and Rehab on N. Church Street in Greensboro. 3 total cases (1 resident, 2 staff), no deaths.

Oak Forest Health and Rehab in Forsyth County. This is their 3rd outbreak. 23 new cases (16 residents, 7 staff), no deaths. The first outbreak had 13 cases, no deaths. The second outbreak had 79 cases, 1 death.

Compass Health Carea and Rehab of Hawfields on NC Highway 119 in Mebane. 2 total cases (both staff), no deaths.

Brookstone Retirement on Old Salisbury Road in Lexington. 9 total cases (6 residents, 3 staff), no deaths.

Westwood Health and Rehab on Ashland Street in Archdale. 2 total cases (1 resident, 1 staff), no deaths.

Northern Surry Skilled Nursing Facility at Northern Regional Hospital in Surry County. 2 total cases (both staff), no deaths.

Dunmore Plantation on W. Kapp Street in Dobson (Surry County). 2 total cases (1 resident, 1 staff), no deaths.

RidgeCrest Nursing Home on RidgeCrest Lane in Mount Airy (Surry County). 6 total cases (4 residents, 2 staff), no deaths.

Twelve Oaks Senior Living Community on Galax Trail in Mount Airy (Surry County). 2 total cases (both staff), no deaths.

17 case spike at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab Center in Forsyth County. Now 42 total cases (32 residents, 10 staff), no deaths. This is their 3rd outbreak. The first two combined for 11 total cases, no deaths.

Largest outbreak in the Triad keeps growing. Alamance Health Care Center confirms 12 new cases.

The center now has a total of 167 cases (111 residents, 56 staff). Additionally, one more person has died, taking the death total to 7. They are still the 2nd largest active outbreak statewide (a facility in Cleveland County has the most with 178). It's still the largest outbreak on record in the Triad.

2nd outbreak at Randolph Co. facility surpasses its first. Universal Health Care Ramseur confirmed 6 new cases today, taking their total to 57 (36 residents, 21 staff). That's now higher than their first outbreak, which had 54 cases. The difference here is deaths. The current outbreak has no deaths. The first outbreak had 8.

Two outbreaks have now ended.

Maryfield Nursing Home in Guilford County. 3 total cases (all staff), no deaths.

Abbotts Creek Center in Davidson County. 13 total cases (11 residents, 2 staff), no deaths.

FROM DHHS:

Guilford County:

Clapps Nursing Center

3 total cases

1 resident

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 3 total cases, 1 resident, 2 staff, 0 deaths

Takeaway: nothing new here today

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 94 cases, 24 deaths

Maryfield Nursing Home (outbreak over, DHHS took them off the list)

3 total cases

0 residents

3 staff

0 deaths

Westchester Manor

4 total cases

0 residents

4 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 4 total cases, 0 residents, 4 staff, 0 deaths

Camden Health and Rehab

2 total cases

2 residents

0 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 2 residents, 0 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 85 cases, 15 deaths

Kindred Long-term Acute Care/Kindred Hospital in Greensboro

2 total cases

1 resident

1 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 1 resident, 1 staff, 0 deaths

Holden Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care

2 total cases

2 residents

0 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 2 residents, 0 staff, 0 deaths

Well-Spring Retirement Community

2 total cases

1 resident

1 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 1 resident, 1 staff, 0 deaths

Brighton Gardens of Greensboro

4 total cases

1 resident

3 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 4 total cases, 1 resident, 3 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 22 cases, 0 deaths

Brookdale High Point Assisted Living

3 total cases

1 resident

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 3 total cases, 1 resident, 2 staff, 0 deaths

Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center

4 total cases

2 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 4 total cases, 2 residents, 2 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 126 cases, 22 deaths

Accordius Health

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 0 residents, 2 staff, 0 deaths

Heartland Living and Rehab (located at 1131 N. Church Street, Greensboro (inside Cone Hospital)

3 total cases

1 resident

2 staff

0 deaths

Piedmont Christian Home (off the list - had 66 cases, 14 deaths (1 was an employee)

Verra Springs at Heritage Greens (off the list - 1st outbreak: 13 cases, 0 deaths. 2nd outbreak: 8 total cases, 0 deaths)

Dismas Charities of Greensboro (off the list - 9 total cases, 0 deaths)

Malachi House II (off the list - 16 total cases, 0 deaths)

St. Gales Estates (off the list - 4 total cases, 0 deaths)

Blumenthal's Nursing and Rehabilitation (off the list - 3 total cases, 0 deaths)

Camden Health and Rehab (off the list - 85 cases, 15 deaths)

Friends Home West (off the list - 6 cases, 0 deaths)

Guilford House (off the list - 25 cases, 4 deaths)

Abbotswood at Irving Park Assisted Living (off the list - 27 cases, 4 deaths)

Friends Home at Guilford (off the list - 4 cases, 0 deaths)

Adams Farm Living and Rehabilitation (off the list - 58 cases, 3 deaths)

River Landing Assisted Living Center (off the list - 2 total cases, 0 deaths)

Forsyth County:

Accordius Health of Clemmons

46 total cases

38 residents

8 staff

9 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 46 total cases, 38 residents, 8 staff, 9 deaths

Southfork

49 total cases

38 residents

11 staff

4 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 49 total cases, 38 residents, 11 staff, 4 deaths

Kerner Ridge ALF

38 total cases

22 residents

16 staff

4 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 38 total cases, 22 residents, 16 staff, 4 deaths

The Citadel at Winston-Salem

17 total cases

8 residents

9 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 17 total cases, 8 residents, 9 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 69 cases, 4 deaths

Salemtowne Babcock Health Center

5 total cases

1 resident

4 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 5 total cases, 1 resident, 4 staff, 0 deaths

UMAR Waddell Group Home

14 total cases

5 residents

9 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 13 total cases, 5 residents, 8 staff, 0 deaths

Takeaway: 1 new case (staff)

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc.

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 0 residents, 2 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Clemmons Village 1

23 total cases

10 residents

13 staff

1 death

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 23 total cases, 10 residents, 13 staff, 1 death

Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab Center

42 total cases

30 residents

12 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 25 total cases, 13 residents, 12 staff, 0 deaths

Takeaway: 17 new cases (all residents)

FIRST OUTBREAK: 6 cases, 0 deaths

SECOND OUTBREAK: 5 cases, 0 deaths

Oak Forest Health and Rehab

23 total cases

16 residents

7 staff

0 deaths

FIRST OUTBREAK: 13 cases, 0 deaths

SECOND OUTBREAK: 79 cases, 1 death

Forsyth Co. Detention Center (off the list - 11 total cases)

The Oaks (off the list - 29 total cases, 1 death)

Forest Heights Senior Living Community (off the list - 4 total cases, 0 deaths)

Verra Spring at Heritage Woods (off the list - 6 total cases, 0 deaths)

Somerset Court at University Place (off the list - 2 total cases, 0 deaths)

Summerstone Health and Rehab Center (off the list - 3 cases, 0 deaths)

Brookridge Retirement Community (off the list - 4 cases, 0 deaths)

Homestead Hills Assisted Living (off the list - 3 cases, 0 deaths)

The Atrium/The Respite Center (off the list - 30 cases, 0 deaths)

Danby Assisted Living Facility (off the list - 28 cases, 4 deaths)

Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center (off the list - 1st outbreak: 22 cases, 1 death. 2nd outbreak: 9 cases, 0 deaths)

Cadence Living at Clemmons (off the list - 4 cases, no deaths)

Trinity Elms (off the list - 34 cases, 3 deaths)

Brookridge Retirement Community (off the list - 1st outbreak: 4 cases, 0 deaths. 2nd outbreak: 4 cases, 0 deaths)

Trinity Glen (off the list - 54 cases, 10 deaths)

Alamance County:

Alamance Health Care Center

167 total cases

111 residents

56 staff

7 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 155 total cases, 104 residents, 51 staff, 6 deaths

Takeaway: 12 new cases (7 residents, 5 staff), another person has died

Blakely Hall Memory Care Facility

22 total cases

15 residents

7 staff

4 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 22 total cases, 15 resident, 7 staff, 4 deaths

Moneta Springs Memory Care at Twin Lakes

5 total cases

3 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 5 total cases, 3 residents, 2 staff, 0 deaths

Peak Resources Alamance

80 total cases

52 residents

28 staff

6 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 63 total cases, 42 residents, 21 staff, 4 deaths

Takeaway: 17 new cases (10 residents, 7 staff), 2 more people have died.

FIRST OUTBREAK: 3 cases, 0 deaths

SECOND OUTBREAK: 4 cases, 0 deaths

White Oak Manor

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 0 residents, 2 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 134 cases, 31 deaths

Compass Healthcare and Rehab of Hawfields (THIS IS NEW!! located at 2502 S. NC Highway 119, Mebane)

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

Residential Treatment Services (off the list - 2 cases, 0 deaths)

Coble Creek (off the list - 2 total cases, 0 deaths)

Home Place of Burlington (off the list - 2 cases, 0 deaths)

Alamance County Detention Center (off the list - 130 cases, 0 deaths)

Davidson County:

Pine Ridge Health and Rehab

58 total cases

40 residents

18 staff

6 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 57 total cases, 40 residents, 16 staff, 6 deaths

Takeaway: 1 new case (staff)

Davidson County Jail

8 cases (3 staff, 5 inmates)

Piedmont Crossing

7 total cases

1 resident

6 staff

0 deaths

TUSEDAY NUMBERS: 4 total cases, 0 residents, 4 staff, 0 deaths

Takeaway: 3 new cases (1 resident, 2 staff)

Pelican Health

6 total cases

0 residents

6 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 6 total cases, 0 residents, 6 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 3 cases, 0 deaths

Abbotts Creek Center (outbreak over, DHHS took them off the list)

13 total cases

11 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

Mount Vista Health Park

10 total cases

0 residents

10 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 10 total cases, 0 residents, 10 staff, 0 deaths

Brookstone Retirement (located at 2968 Old Salisbury Road, Lexington)

9 total cases

6 residents

3 staff

0 deaths

Brookdale of Lexington (off the list - 19 total cases, 1 death)

Alston Brook (off the list - 1st outbreak: 63 cases, 8 deaths. 2nd outbreak: 2 cases, 0 deaths)

Spring Arbor of Thomasville (off the list - 3 total cases, 0 deaths)

Mallard Ridge Assisted Living (off the list - 4 cases, 0 deaths)

Randolph County:

Alpine Health and Rehab of Asheboro

60 total cases

34 residents

26 staff

2 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 53 total cases, 28 residents, 25 staff, 2 deaths

Takeaway: 7 new cases (6 residents, 1 staff)

Universal Healthcare Ramseur

57 total cases

36 residents

21 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 51 total cases, 32 residents, 19 staff, 0 deaths

Takeaway: 6 new cases (4 residents, 2 staff)

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 54 cases, 8 deaths

Woodland Hill Center

2 total cases

1 resident

1 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 1 resident, 1 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 57 cases, 6 deaths

Clapps's Convalescent Nursing Home

3 total cases

0 residents

3 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 3 total cases, 0 residents, 3 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 8 cases, 0 deaths

Westwood Health and Rehab (located at 625 Ashland Street, Archdale)

2 total cases

1 resident

1 staff

0 deaths

Randolph County Detention Center (off the list - 7 cases, 0 deaths)

Rockingham County

Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehab Center

123 total cases

78 residents

45 staff

2 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 123 total cases, 78 residents, 45 staff, 2 deaths

Brian Center Health and Rehabilitation Eden

58 total cases

46 residents

12 staff

3 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 58 total cases, 46 residents, 12 staff, 3 deaths

UNC Rockingham Rehabilitation and Health at UNC Rockingham Hospital

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 0 residents, 2 staff, 0 deaths

Stokes County

Walnut Cove Health and Rehab

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 0 residents, 2 staff, 0 deaths

Walnut Ridge Assisted Living

31 total cases

17 residents

14 staff

2 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 31 total cases, 17 residents, 14 staff, 2 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 9 total cases, 0 deaths

Stokes County Jail (off the list - 19 cases, 0 deaths)

LifeBrite Long Term Care at LifeBrite Community Hospital (1st outbreak: 2 cases, 0 deaths. 2nd outbreak: 2 cases, 0 deaths)

Surry County

Central Continuing Care

22 total cases

13 residents

9 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 22 total cases, 13 residents, 9 staff, 0 deaths

Colonial Long Term Care Facility

41 total cases

31 residents

10 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 41 total cases, 31 residents, 10 staff, 0 deaths

Northern Surry Skilled Nursing Facility at Northern Regional Hospital

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

Dunmore Plantation (located at 515 W. Kapp Street, Dobson)

2 total cases

1 resident

1 staff

0 deaths

RidgeCrest Nursing Home (located at 1000 RidgeCrest Lane, Mt. Airy)

6 total cases

4 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

Twelve Oaks Senior Living Community (located at 1297 Galax Trail, Mt. Airy)

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

Surry County Jail (off the list - 2 total cases, 0 deaths)

Grover Simmons Church Road in Dobson (off the list - 9 cases, 0 deaths)

Yadkin Valley Senior Living Center (off the list - 5 cases, 1 death)

Pruitt Health-Elkin (off the list - 72 cases, 10 deaths)

Surry Community Health and Rehab (off the list - 14 cases, 2 deaths)

Wilkes County

Westwood Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

130 total cases

76 residents

54 staff

14 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 130 total cases, 76 residents, 54 staff, 14 deaths

Accordius Health at Wilkesboro

2 total cases

0 residents

2 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 2 total cases, 0 residents, 2 staff, 0 deaths

Wilkes Health and Rehab

6 total cases

2 residents

4 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 6 total cases, 2 residents, 4 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 5 cases, 0 deaths

Wilkes County Jail (off the list - 4 total cases, 0 deaths)

Montgomery County

Autumn Care of Biscoe

93 total cases

57 residents

36 staff

11 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 93 total cases, 57 residents, 36 staff, 11 deaths

Montgomery County Jail

30 cases (23 inmates, 7 staff)

Eckerd Commons Juvenile Justice Residential Program (off the list - 17 cases, 0 deaths)

Sandy Ridge Memory Care (off the list - 53 cases, 6 deaths)

Alleghany County

Alleghany Center

3 total cases

0 residents

3 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 3 total cases, 0 residents, 3 staff, 0 deaths

Bottomley Evergreens and Farms in Sparta (off the list - 128 cases, 0 deaths)

Caswell County

Caswell House

10 total cases

8 residents

2 staff

2 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 10 total cases, 8 residents, 2 staff, 2 deaths

Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation/Yanceyville

4 total cases

3 residents

1 staff

0 deaths

TUESDAY NUMBERS: 4 total cases, 3 residents, 1 staff, 0 deaths

PREVIOUS OUTBREAK: 3 cases, 0 deaths

Noon - NCDHHS releases Monday’s latest coronavirus numbers

Friday’s new case numbers set a record, both nationwide and in North Carolina. Cases dropped only slightly Saturday and were low again come Sunday and Monday.

1,643 NEW CASES CONFIRMED

TOTAL CASES SINCE PANDEMIC STARTED: 261,742

1,193 CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED with 92% REPORTING

PERCENT POSITIVE: 6.6% FROM OCTOBER 24

4,170 TOTAL DEATHS

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.