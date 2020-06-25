North Carolina COVID-19 surge could impact Hampton Roads

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a statewide mask requirement and delayed Phase 3 of reopening.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — As health officials in North Carolina continue reporting a surge in positive COVID-19 cases, Gov. Roy Cooper ordered a mask requirement for public places across the entire state on Wednesday.

The mask requirement goes into effect Friday. Cooper has also extended Phase 2 for three weeks, delaying Phase 3 of NC’s Safer At Home reopening plan.

In Dare County, health officials have already made masks a requirement. The order went into effect Sunday.

Anna Smith, who is visiting Dare County from Michigan wore a mask while stocking up on groceries for her trip.

“I don’t mind wearing a mask, it’s not a big deal to me. If it’s helpful to prevent spread, I’m fully willing to do it,” said Smith.

Another visitor, Steve Mason echoed Smith’s sentiment. Mason is vacationing in the town of Duck.

“We’re wearing masks to protect other people, we’re not doing it to protect ourselves. So, do the right thing to protect other people,” said Mason.

Dr. Edward Oldfield, a Professor of Internal Medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School, said the spike in cases in North Carolina is concerning for both the Tar Heel State and parts of southeastern Virginia, including Hampton Roads.

“In North Carolina, there’s a lot of back and forth across that border, people coming from North Carolina to work in Southeastern Virginia and south Hampton Roads,” said Oldfield.

“There’s no question, if the rates go up in North Carolina and those people come to work here, there’s a potential for transmission.”

Oldfield said quarantining those who enter Virginia from North Carolina isn’t necessary, but masks will be key in preventing further spread between states.

“If you’re not using a mask, you’re asking for trouble. All of the countries that have controlled the virus have had universal masking,” said Oldfield.