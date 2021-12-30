'Everyone can help save lives' | Health leaders urge vaccines, testing as NC shatters one day record

That's 60% higher than the previous record set in January 2021 of 11,581.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has hit a record high for one-day reported COVID-19 cases, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

On Dec. 30, NCDHHS says 18,571 positive COVID-19 tests were reported across North Carolina. That's 60% higher than the previous record set in January 2021 of 11,581.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only coronavirus-related record broken in North Carolina. NCDHHS said the number of people visiting the emergency room for COVID-like illness set a record at 4,171.

While data suggests the omicron variant may cause less severe illness for those who are vaccinated, NCDHHS says those who are unvaccinated or have underlying medical conditions are at the highest risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

“We are concerned that even a very small proportion of these cases ending up in the hospital could overwhelm our hospital system and increase the loss of lives of those most vulnerable,” incoming NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said. “Everyone can help save lives and protect hospital capacity by getting vaccinated if you haven’t already and getting boosted if you are eligible.”

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 has nearly doubled since the beginning of December, according to NCDHHS. Health officials say of those in intensive care, 89% are unvaccinated.

NCDHHS said they expect hospitalizations to increase more still, saying the hospitalization trend typically lags four to five days beyond an increase in cases.