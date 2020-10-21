North Carolina ferry workers test positive for COVID-19

The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that the five employees work on the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach run.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials say five workers on one of its ferry routes have tested positive for COVID-19.

The N.C. Department of Transportation says in a news release that the five employees work on the Cherry Branch-Minnesott Beach run.

The news release says the five employees are recovering at home under quarantine for at least 14 days.

They last worked on the route Oct. 20.

Seven other employees who were in contact with the crew have not tested positive, but are also under quarantine.