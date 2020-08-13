North Carolina finds major reporting error in COVID-19 test numbers

State health officials said LabCorp overcounted 200,000 tests.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina public health officials said LabCorp is to blame for a major reporting error in the number of coronavirus tests conducted since the start of the pandemic.

North Carolina previously reported having more than 2 million COVID-19 tests performed. Officials now say that is 200,000 more than were actually performed.

DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen says LabCorp gave different numbers when it reported electronically and manually. Cohen said the error does not affect data on key metrics such as the number of confirmed cases or deaths.

LabCorp is one of two nationwide lab chains that are the backbone of COVID testing in the United States.

Dr. Brian Caveney, Chief Medical Officer and President of LabCorp Diagnostics, released the following statement on the error.

“Last week, NCDHHS informed us they had identified an inconsistency across LabCorp data submissions, which are provided to the State through both an electronic reporting system that is established through State regulations, and a separate manual process as requested by NCDHHS. We determined that from late April until last week, Pixel by LabCorp at-home test collection kits that originated out-of-state but were processed in North Carolina were inadvertently included in the manual data submission to the State. We quickly corrected the issue and provided the updated manual reports to NCDHHS. LabCorp’s daily electronically reported data was accurate and unaffected by the error, and this issue does not affect other states, or any results reported to patients or their providers," Caveney said.

As of Thursday, NCDHHS reported a total of more than 1,850,000 completed COVID-19 tests.